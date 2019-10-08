LPHS 9th annual Dragon Tail 5k
LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid High School will host its 9th annual Dragon Tail 5K, at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Lake Placid Track Complex next to the elementary school. Entry fee is $25 for adults through race day and $10 for kids K-12 with no shirt. Registration. For more information, email coach Dolan at dolans@highlands.k12.fl.us or coach Black at blackm1@highlands.k12.fl.us. You can also call 863-699-5010.
Avon Park Champions Club Golf Tournament
The Avon Park Champions Club Chet Brojek Annual Golf Tournament is set for Oct. 12 at Pinecrest Golf Club. Tee time of 8 a.m. Format is a four-person scramble. Entry fee is $70 per person and includes golf, cart, refreshments, lunch, post golf awards and raffle prizes in clubhouse.
Make checks payable to Avon Park Champions Club, 118 S. Lake Avenue, Avon Park, FL 33825. Questions: Email cbrojek@comcast.net or call 712-3524. Entry deadline is Oct. 9. Hole Sponsorship: $75 Corporate Package (Foursome & Hole Sponsor): $350.00 Sponsor/Company Name.
Closest to the pin, closest to the line, putting contest, raffle, 50/50 and other fun while raising funds for the academic and athletic programs for the youth of Avon Park.
Halloween 5K Run/Walk
The Ridge Area Arc and MidFlorida Credit Union present the 10th Annual Halloween 5K run/walk. Costumes are encouraged and there will be prizes for the best costume. The 1-mile Family Fun Run will make a comeback this year.
The race is set for Saturday, Oct. 26 at Highlands Hammock State Park starting at 8 a.m. with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. If you register before Monday, Oct. 14 the cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children 10 years and younger. There is a special team rate of $15 for school track and field and cross-country teams. After Oct. 15 the cost will be $25.
The event will benefit Ridge Area Arc serves persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Highlands, Polk and the surrounding area. There will be goodie bags for all and a special runner gift for the first 100 registered and paid. If you register after Oct. 15 there is no gift guaranteed.
For more information please call 863-452-1295 or email dscherlacher@ridgeareaarc.org for registration form. Donation forms available upon request. There will prizes for best costume and most donation monies raised.
Parrot-Head golf scramble with a twist
The Heartland Lakesharks Parrot Head club is hosting a nine-hole two parrot-head golf scramble with a twist that is set for Sunday, Oct. 27 at Sebring Golf Club. The tournament will begin at 11 a.m. and is open to the public with a limit of 40 golfers. The cost is $20 and a donation of items for the Veterans.
Sign up deadline is Thursday, Oct. 24. For any questions or to sign up please contact Amy Howard at ahoward7411@gmail.com or Linda Breslich at woman2blame.lrb@gmail.com
The is PHUN (Parrot-Head fun) tournament and open to all levels. Awards will be given at Caddyshack Bar and Grill at 3 p.m. There will also be a best costume contest and “other” awards.
The Parrot-Heads are collecting “Toiletries for Vet’s Ditty Bags”. Donations of toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, body soap, shampoo, conditioner, shaving cream, shavers, combs, hand sanitizer, lotion, small packages of treats, Kleenex, pens and notepads are needed.
