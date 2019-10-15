Today

Avon Park cross country hosts meet, 5:30 p.m.

South Florida volleyball at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Frostproof JV football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Sebring bowling at South Fork, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Placid cross country at Moore Haven, 5 p.m.

Friday

Avon Park football at Lemon Bay, 7:30 p.m.

South Florida volleyball at Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.

Sebring football at Lake Wales, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Lake Placid, Avon Park cross country at DeSoto Last Chance Invitational (Morgan Park), 7:30 p.m.

Monday

South Florida volleyball at Ave Maria, 6 p.m.

Cross Country districts Bishop Verot (from Oct. 21-25)

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Sebring bowling at Fort Pierce, 3:30 p.m.

