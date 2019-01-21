won gold in the MIn pickleball, players are rated on a scale from a low of 2.5 to a high of 5.0 with the majority of recreational players competing at the 3.0 or 3.5 level.
Mixed Doubles 3.5
Ted and Celia Klassen from Reflections on Silver Lake partnered for the tournament. Although not making it to the medal round, they were happy to see old friends and enjoy the well run tournament at River Bend’s beautiful facility.
Women’s Doubles 3.5
Avon Park’s Susan Price and Celia Klassen teamed up to compete at the 3.5 level winning one of three matches. They found the sportsmanship and camaraderie encountered to be uplifting.
Tracy Vernest and Sandie March of Tanglewood had a great time but also won only two of three matches.
Another Tanglewood duo, Tracy Smith and Alisa Blackburn were knocked out after two matches. Smith claims that she played terribly while her partner was fantastic. Despite the loss, they enjoyed spending a day doing what they love to do.
Men’s Doubles 3.5
Tanglewood’s Aart DeVos and Gene Timmerberg had a great tournament coming home with gold in the 65-69 age group.
Jeff Lindskoog of Sebring paired up with Ted Klassen of Avon Park. After some excellent competition they played their last two matches under the lights and came away with bronze medals in the 60-69 age bracket.
Men’s Doubles 4.0
Yet another Tanglewood tandem captured gold medals at River Bend. Competing with the 65-69 year olds, Grant McLaughlin and Mike March won the first three matches without losing a single game. In the championship round they got off to a slow start, losing the first game but bounced back to win the next two and the coveted gold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.