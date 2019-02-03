Super Bowl LIII kicks off today with the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots facing off.
The Rams have a record of 15-3 this season while the Patriots are 13-5. This is the fourth Super Bowl in a five years for New England and the Patriots won in 2017 and 2015. Los Angeles and New England have faced off in the Super Bowl once before in Superbowl XXXVI (36) where the Patriots narrowly defeated the Rams 20-17. Today will be the Patriots eleventh appearance.
Here are some local football fans picks for today’s Super Bowl.
“My brother-in-law is a Rams fans so I would like to root for him,” said South Florida baseball coach Rick Hitt. “I also like to root for the naysayers that are against Tom Brady. I think what he has done is remarkable. I think what they have been able to accomplish in a frame of longevity. This is their eighth straight AFC championship. Brady is 42 years old and they keep figuring out a way. I think the offensive coordinator for the Patriots doesn’t get enough credit. They have a plan that is incredible and they figure out a way to play defense when they have to. It is really enjoyable to watch that type of consistency. I’m a Dolphins fan so it is really bad for me to have to watch those guys year in and year out. I hope it is a good game, I hope the fans enjoy it and I hope everyone is safe. If I had to guess the final score I think it would be 38-31. I think it will be a close tough game.”
Will Tom Brady win his sixth Super Bowl?
“I’m a Saints fan but I want (Tom) Brady to take it home,” said South Florida and former Avon Park Red Devil A’Darius Council. “My Pops is going to get on the grill and make some wings. We will probably get the whole family together. If I had to predict the score I would say 37-21 Pats.”
According to ESPN.com 72 experts weighed in with 62.5% (45) of them predicted the New England Patriots would win.
“I hate going against the New England Patriots but I have to go for the Rams,” said South Florida and former Sebring Blue Streak Hunter Martinez. “I want the Rams to win so bad. My family and I just watch the game. We don’t do anything special. We are a baseball family. I hope it is a blowout but I think it is going to be a higher scoring game like 35-31 with the Rams on top hopefully.”
This is only the Rams fourth appearance in franchise history in the Super Bowl.
“I kinda want a newbie in there and not the Pats again,” said Sebring Wrestling Coach Josh Miller. “I’m going for the Rams even though I usually go for the Pats because they recruit a lot of Gators. I am a University of Florida grad so that is why it is always a tough one. I’m going for the underdog. I think the final score will 27-24 Rams. I usually like to grill and have people over for the Super Bowl.”
Superstitions and traditions have formed around Super Bowl Sunday. Some people host parties, others wear their lucky jerseys, while some just like to have pizza and wings. According to the National Chicken Council’s annual report, Americans are set to eat 1.33 billion chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday.
“Every year I barbecue a rack of ribs for the Super Bowl,” said Lake Placid wrestling Coach Steve Plummer. “I want the Rams to win but I know the Patriots will win. I think the final score is going to be 42-17 with the Patriots on top.”
Maroon 5 will headline the halftime show with special guests Big Boi and Travis Scott.
“I’m a football guy and an NFC guy so I want the Rams to win,” said Avon Park wrestling Coach Jeremy Daughtery. “I think the Rams will win by three with a final score of 27-24. Every year I go over to go to a friends house and by the time halftime comes around I go home and watch the rest of the game on my big screen. We will cook out and have a good time.”
The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are set to kickoff at 6:30 tonight at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Ga.
Who will win Super Bowl LIII? Only time will tell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.