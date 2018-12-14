The Heartland was well represented at the recent Florida Senior Games. In bowling — Ron Crandall, Virgil Crandall and Larry Weise, all from Sebring, competed in bsingles. The Crandall brothers took bronze in doubles in the 70-74 year old category.
In cycling — Lake Placid’s MJ Chappy, competing in the in the 50-54 year old division, placed first in the 5k and second in the 10k time trials.
In Golf — 18 hole Ladies — Kelly Cramer of Lake Placid took top honors in the 50-54 age group while Denise St. Onge of Avon Park placed second in the 65-69 grouping. In the 70-74 age group, a trio from Highlands Ridge in Avon Park swept the podium with Anne Kelly atop the leader board, Ann Meyer coming second 2nd and Cheryl Racicot placing third.
18 hole Men — Sebring’s Rex Smolek won gold in the 80-84 age bracket. Donald St. Onge and John Schwartz from Avon Park and Jim Gulick of Sebring failed to medal.
Golf – 36 hole — Max Gnagy of Sebring placed first in the 85 to 89 group while Charles Miller, also from Sebring, came second in the 90-94 age category.
Sebring’s Chuck Imboden and Jerry McClain plus Thomas Kestler from Avon Park were kept off the podium as was Sebring’s Laura Imboden, the only local lady to compete over 18 holes.
Pickleball — Jay Bowers and Dennis Aldridge of Sebring failed to advance to the medal round.
Tennis — In singles, Pat Bentz of Sebring went home with gold in the 85-89 group. Bruce Wyse of Lake Placid came in third among 70-74 year olds while Johnnie Williams of Sebring also placed third in the 80-84 competition.
Sebring’s Earl Maslin and Johnnie Williams teamed up for gold in doubles.
Eugene Bengston placed fourth in mixed doubles playing in his partner’s 50-54 year old group rather than his own 70-74 division.
Sebring’s Jane Hollinger and Cindy Harper teamed up for fourth place in the 60-64 year old women’s division.
Track & Field — Sebring’s Audrey Smith took first in the 50, 100 and 200 yard races for 80 to 84 year old ladies. Chuck Imboden of Sebring, captured the title in the 1500, placed second in the 800 and was sixth in the 400 competing in the 75 – 79 age group.
Once again, congratulations to all of the local athletes who took part in the Florida Senior Games.
Heartland Senior Games
Everyone interested in competing in the Heartland Senior Games in February is reminded that the Games are fast approaching. With the busy holiday season upon us, you might like to take time to visit the SFSC website at www.southflorida.edu/heartlandgames to download a registration form today.
Registration Deadlines
• January 18 — golf, euchre, shuffleboard, table tennis, horseshoes and pickleball. • January 31 — bowling, cycling and mah jongg. • February 7 — bridge, track & field, swimming and tennis.
South Florida State College thanks our sponsors for their generous support. old: Drs. Thakkar, Patel & Avalos, Newsom Eye Edward Jones /Alan Holmes. Silver: AdventHealth, Alan Jay Automotive Network, Turner Furniture, ONIX.
