SEBRING – The 14th Annual Heartland Triathlon has come and gone but local competitors are thankful to have such an amazing race so close to home. The Heartland Triathlon event coordinators are thankful to the local businesses who support the event and the local athletes who came out to participate in this year’s event.
There were a total of 46 athletes from Highlands County that participated in one of the six events that were held on second day of the Heartland Triathlon. Sunday was filled with action as the Sprint Aquabike, Sprint Duathlon, Sprint Triathlon, Olympic Aquabike, Olympic Duathlon and Olympic Triathlon all went on at the same time.
The Sprint Triathlon was the main event of the day and 23 local triathletes participated. For Lake Placid’s Alexander Bogaert, this was his first triathlon and he placed tenth out of twenty-one competitors in the 13-19 age group with a time of 1:07:51.
Lake Placid’s Clayton Main placed first in the male 20 to 24 division when he clocked a 1:20:21. Avon Park’s Adrian Jahna came in second in the men’s 30 to 34 with 1:35:49. Sebring’s Kim Best claimed second in the women’s 35 to 39 division with 1:14:18 and her father, Charles Best, placed second in the 60 to 64 age group with 1:15:40. Lake Placid’s Frank Dalto took second in the 65 to 69 division with 1:18:10.
“This race was amazing,” said Alexander Bogaert. “This was my first triathlon and it was really fun. It was a lot more intense swim than I thought it would be but it was still a lot of fun. I was the first one from Highlands County to finish and it feels amazing. I think I will do more triathlons because I had a great time. The course was very warm but I liked it a lot. You could see everyone coming on the switchbacks. It was just an awesome event.”
Lake Placid’s Chuck Piper placed first in the Lake First Timer group with 1:18:51 and Avon Park’s Cassandra Marentes placed second in the Female First Timer with 1:39:25.
In the Sprint Aquabike competition there was only one local competitor, Shane White of Lake Placid. White claimed eighth place out of sixteen athletes with a 51:05.
The Sprint Duathlon had seven local athletes competing. Lake Placid’s Mary Nicholls placed second overall with 1:16:19. Avon Park’s Evelyn Colon and Jeremy Freeze were neck and neck and sprinted toward the finish line. Colon crossed first and clocked a 1:23:51 placing her in seventh overall. Freeze was on her heels with 1:24:45 placing him in eighth.
“The course was excellent,” said Mary Nicholls. “It was nice to have some cloud coverage and helped it from being brutally hot, it is humid but not as hot as it could be. This is my third time participating in the Heartland Triathlon and the bike course was shorter this year because of construction. I did not miss the part they cut out. I am glad it was gone. This event is well organized and Dan Andrews always does a nice job and it shows in the details. There were a lot of volunteers and people to help us. Excellent organization. I am a part of the Relentless Tri group and it is just a nice group of people with a wide variety of talent. We welcome the beginners as well as the seasoned athletes. There is always someone to train with for any level. It is nice not having to travel to an event and we already know the bike route and it is kind of a home field advantage.”
There were only eleven athletes participating in the Olympic Aquabike. Beth Kulick of Sebring was the only local competitor in the competition. Kulick placed fifth overall with a 1:59:54.
In the Olympic Triathlon there were thirteen local triathletes competing. Avon Park’s Nicholas Ewing placed first in the men’s 25 to 29 age group with 2:15:41. Beverly Owen of Sebring claimed first in the women’s 25 to 29 division with 3:18:07. Avon Park’s John McDaniel placed fifth int the 40 to 44 group with 2:27:43.
Sebring’s Olga Luepschen was fourth in the women’s 50 to 54 division with 3:16:50. Debi Marine of Sebring came in second in the women’s 60 to 64 with a 3:39:48. In the Clydesdale 40 to 99 division Sebring’s Ricky Mortensen placed third with 3:52:34. Tammy Mortenson of Sebring claimed third in the Athena 40 to 99 group with 4:44:37.
The athletes are looking forward to next year’s Heartland Triathlon.
