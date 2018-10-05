On our recent cross-country trip to Oshkosh/AirVenture in the Airstream, at the end of the day Becky would record in her journal the places, people, and adventures we encountered. We had fun discussing the things to put in the journal, and many times she would be doing it on her own, and then I’d ask her about what she wrote, and another review of the day would develop from what I remembered.
Going back and reading the journal brings the trip back. It helps relive the adventure, learn what we liked, and what we would do differently on the next adventure.
Pilots have the same thing and it is one of the most important things they own. It is their logbook. This book is an official record of a pilot’s flights, their ratings, and flight currency. Recorded are the hours as pilot-in-command or crew member, type of aircraft, aircraft registration number, where you took off from and where you went. It lists the number of landings (it is good to have the number of takeoffs match the number of landings), and under what conditions.
What is also very special is the place to add other comments about the flight. These are the notes that add depth and flavor to the logbook.
I recently realized the value of my logbook and the crisis I would be in if I lost it or it was destroyed by some disaster. It was my only copy of my official flight record. I went about making a copy of the whole book and took many hours. It was not because I had so many pages, but because as I went back through the pages I read the notes and relived the flights!
There were the many weekend flights to the “Pie Place” on the little grass strip off the Wisconsin River in Boscobel. The flight to Green Bay making 140-plus mph ground speed in a Cessna 152 on the way up and only making 50 mph on the way back. That day I had an advance class on winds aloft. The entries that include the two hours in the SR-71 simulator and flying EAA’s B-17 and Ford Tri-Motor.
All magical memories. The best part is that I have many more blank pages to fill.
Earlier this week, I had the opportunity to read the logbook and review the records of World War II aviator Col. Richard Kettering, USAFR. It was all there from his Army Air Corps logbook documenting his early flight training to getting his “wings.” Then the various deployments and advanced training that led to his assignment flying B-25s and B-17s in combat based in England. All his medals and records described years of distinguished service until his retirement as a lieutenant colonel in the United States Air Force Reserve in 1967.
Our chapter is organizing a flight to the Naval Air Museum at the Pensacola Naval Air Station on Oct. 27 to celebrate Col. Kettering’s 100th birthday. It was the idea of Leise Belcher, Col. Kettering’s step-daughter. She asked us if we could find a way to help make this flight possible.
We could, and we have.
The Sebring Regional Airport is donating the fuel, and Ed Oxer is providing the Twin Beech Baron 58 aircraft. Oxer and Ron Owen will be the crew, and Leise, the Col. and I will fill the rest of the seats. We will have the Sebring High School USAF JROTC Color Guard as well as TV 13 to provide a proper send-off for our flight.
We will be taking off on Saturday morning, Oct. 27, from in front of the Sebring Airport Terminal building. We would encourage as many members of our chapter and friends to attend to honor Col. Kettering and help him realize there are so many who appreciate what he has done and what our veterans mean to us.
Our exact departure time will be announced, but we are anticipating a 9 a.m. departure.
