Famed British manufacturer Lola will be the featured marque at next year’s Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Daytona presented by IMSA, the classic 24-hour race at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) that will be run for the fifth time November 13 — 17, 2019.
Lola will be in the spotlight at next year’s HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA 50 years after Mark Donohue and Chuck Parsons co-drove the No. 6 Chevrolet-powered Sunoco Team Penske Lola T70 to the overall victory in the 1969 Rolex 24 At Daytona.
The 1969 winner is expected to be among the participating Lolas at next year’s HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA along with a solid entry of similar generations T70 coupes and spyders, on up to more recently retired Lola racing machinery from the last few decades.
“Lola has been a major part of sports car racing history for the last 50 years and will be the ideal featured marque at the 2019 HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA,” said HSR President David Hinton. “We have seen a great showing of Lolas from all over the world for our HSR Classic Daytona events and expect 2019’s feature status to bring even more entries to the classic 24-hour race next year. In addition to the on-track schedule, our early 2019 plans also call for some off-track and behind-the-scenes promotional events showcasing the Lolas. We are already looking forward to it.”
Always well represented on “HSR Classics” at Daytona and Sebring entry lists, Lolas participating in last month’s fourth running of the HSR Classic Daytona included several 1966 through1970 T70 models, a 1969 T165 Can-Am car, 1973 T294 sports racer, 1989 Lola T89/90 Sports 2000, 1999 Lola B98/10 LMP1, 2000 Judd-powered Lola B07/18 LMP1 and several late-1990s and early-2000 era Lola B2K/40 SRPII cars.
Lolas have been highly successful in the HSR Classic Daytona, including a Group A win last month by Jim Cullen and Frank Beck in the Olthoff Racing 1968 No. 101 Lola T70. The victory was the second-consecutive and third time in the four runnings of the Classic 24-Hour race that a Lola was driven to victory in Group A.
The 1969 Lola T70 of Gerard Lopez and Frantz Wallenborn, which was brought to Daytona by the Iconic Racing team from Europe, won Group A in 2017 while Marc Devis and Christian Traber took the group win in the inaugural 2014 HSR Classic Daytona in a 1966 Lola T70 Spyder.
The 2014 event saw Lolas driven to victory in two different HSR Classic Daytona divisions. The Devis and Traber Group A victory was followed by a Group D win by John Reisman and his father Paul Reisman in a 2002 Lola B2K/40 from Hudson Historics.
Also featuring the HSR Daytona Historics, the 2019 HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA weekend at Daytona International Speedway is scheduled for November 13 — 17, 2019.
Next up for HSR is 2019’s season-opening event at Sebring International Raceway, March 28 — 31, for the all-new HSR Spring Fling Weekend.
IMSA Reaching Capacity
With a significant increase in the number of full-time teams confirmed to compete in the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the sanctioning body may need to restrict the number of cars at some events.
At least 37 full-season “premium” entries already have been filed for the 2019 season. With pit lanes at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca able to accommodate maximum fields in the low-40s, restriction protocols may be deployed for the first time since the inaugural WeatherTech Championship season in 2014.
Factors that IMSA may consider in determining priority include teams with season-long premium entries, commitments to participate in all seven WeatherTech Sprint Cup events and/or the four-race IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup, and the time stamp on teams filing standard, single-event entries. IMSA also may take into account a team’s history of competing in IMSA-sanctioned series.
IMSA also reserves the right to limit car counts by class, as well as the option to exclude a class from a race if a minimum of three cars has not been entered.
“While we are not yet in a situation where restrictions are needed, we believe it is important that our constituents be made aware of this situation and understand the criteria we will use if it becomes necessary,” said IMSA Vice President, Competition Simon Hodgson. “This is a good problem to have – and the fact that there is a need for us to discuss these contingency plans is a testament to the attractiveness of our WeatherTech Championship platform. Our 50th anniversary season is now confirmed to have one of the largest and highest quality fields of full-season competitors in IMSA’s history.”
The first official on-track activity for the 2019 WeatherTech Championship is the three-day Roar Before the Rolex 24 At Daytona test on Jan. 4-6, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.