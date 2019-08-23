The recent comic strip, Mallard Fillmore, really hit home. Mallard asks the doctor’s receptionist “how much extra for a waiting room without daytime television in it.”
Knowing it will be a long wait in a waiting room, I usually bring a book with me. However, the blaring television makes it impossible to do any reading. Adding insult to injury, the channel is on Fox News, spewing their pro-Trump nonsense.
Larry Power
Sebring
Maybe you could change doctors or bring ear plugs?
