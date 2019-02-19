AVON PARK – Intermediate rain made for slick conditions at the Avon Park Mowerplex for the February edition of NASGRASS Lawnmower racing as multiple drivers slid into the tire barrier.
With the Snowbird Nationals coming into town for two days in March in which racers from all over the country will compete, the January and February races helped drivers to either shore up their position for a points title or allowed them to make a move for the final two races in April and May.
One such person to make a move came in the youngest group of drivers. Rylee Wallace finished second in the heat in January and sixth in the main. In February, she took first in both races, which moved her up to third in the points standings.
Blaine Pollard continues to hold a slight lead over Wallace to maintain second place while Morgan Vaughn continues to hold onto the points lead in the Mini Mow Class.
In the Mini Mow Pro class, a class that allows the younger drivers to transition into the older driver races, Colby Pate won both races in January and February finds himself just 15 points behind points leader Hagen Pollard.
The GPK class is another class that helps the younger driver transition into the next level. Pate won both races in January and February, allowing him to close in on Reed Wallace, the current points leader.
Ken Wayman has increased his points lead over Hal Polhill in the GP class with two wins in January and a win in the feature race in February. Polhill prevented the clean sweep by Wayman with a win in the heat race in February and preventing Wayman from further pulling away in the points race.
In the GP Twin class, John Linn is putting some pressure on points leader Tom Hodges with a pair of wins in January and a win in the heat race in February. Hodges held off the sweep by Linn with a win in the feature race in February to maintain the points lead.
In the FXS class, the next to the fastest drivers on the circuit, has become one of the most competitive as the top three are separated by only 85 points. Randy Gandy won the feature in January, but slipped to sixth in the heat and third in the feature in February, allowing Robert Vaughn and Bruce Runyon to move closer.
Runyon won both races in February, moving him to within 85 of Gandy for the points lead, but will have to jump over Robert Vaughn, currently in second place and 55 points out of first. This will make for exciting racing in the upcoming months to finish the season.
Next up is the Snowbird Nationals, set for March 8 and 9, where some of the best lawnmower racers in the country will be competing and some of the lawnmowers being able to reach speeds well over 60 mph and have over 100 horsepower engines in them.
Races times will be earlier than normal for both days as the heat races begin at 3 p.m. and the feature races are slated to start at 6 p.m.
