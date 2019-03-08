LORIDA — A Lorida man who had been arrested for shooting into a house and domestic battery in January was arrested again Monday because he had an active capias, or court order, for his arrest. The capias was for shooting into a dwelling.
Robert Marshall Zajic, 78, of Lorida, was arrested by a the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. Zajic was charged with possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and violation of a pre-trial release condition for domestic battery.
Zajic was arrested for the capias on Monday and taken to the jail. Deputies searched his residence and found a pill that requires a prescription, but it was not a controlled substance.
On Jan. 18, Zajic had been arrested and charged with domestic battery. He had allegedly been drinking and attempted to strangle a victim, because she was not able to locate his phone. Then he reportedly pointed a gun at the victim’s head and fired two rounds near the victim’s head.
Although the victim was not hit by the gun shots, she was reportedly in fear for her life, because of his actions. After that incident, deputies noted redness along the victim’s neck and face, bruising under her eye and dried blood on her lip.
The judge had set his bond at $8,000 total and ordered special conditions for Zajic, “one of which was that he could not possess any drugs,” the arrest report states.
