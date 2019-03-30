Once upon a time, Don and I possessed Disney World annual passes. We were big fans of the sprawling theme park and visited a lot.
But at some point, it got old, so we let the passes lapse. We transferred the money to alternative entertainment, including annual passes to Universal, which had new stuff to see.
I’ve thought about visiting Disney again since a lot has been added since we dropped our passes. The problem has been those old obstacles, time and money. There almost never seems to be enough of either for such a venture. Still, it’s something on my list of things to do.
Don and I have become old hands at dealing with the Orlando theme parks. We know, for example, a great deal of walking is going to happen and don appropriate footwear. We know some rides are trickier to get on than others because they have moving sidewalks that threaten to trip me up unless I’m hanging on to at least one person. We know there are times it’s better for a Florida resident to visit the parks if they don’t want to broil while standing in line for an hour or more.
Then there is the problem of Rides Laura Won’t Go On, No Matter What. Don, for example, loves rollercoasters. He finds them fun and exciting. Me? With my fear of heights, I find such rides terrifying and make very few exceptions to the rule of avoiding them at all costs.
This could be a problem except that after 36 years of marriage we’ve learned the art of compromise. Don gets to go on the scary rides while I arrange to meet him somewhere. Sometimes I will simply wait for him at a meeting place and people watch while he gets his thrills. Other times I will find something I enjoy and ride that, agreeing to meet at a designated spot.
One thing we do is make sure our cell phones are charged, so that we can keep tabs on each other in case our plans go awry. It has helped in several instances, because plans do get mucked up from time to time and it’s hard to track someone down in a large theme park.
Don’t believe me? Just ask Brittany Blake, who visited Epcot in Disney World with her boyfriend, Regory Turco recently. According to the article I read at www.foxnews.com, the couple somehow became separated and Blake spent hours hunting him down.
Turco’s cell phone had died, so she simply couldn’t call him. So, she did what any young person with a working smartphone would do – she went to the Internet.
Posting a picture of the two of them on a Facebook group for Disney annual passholders, she wrote, “Weird post but lost my boyfriend in Epcot today and haven’t been able to find him for hours because his phone is dead. If anyone sees him can they tell him to meet us at the Mexican pavilion?”
The post got over 1,300 comments and even a hashtag as Disney visitors helped in the search. Three hours after Blake reported him missing, Turco was discovered in line for the “Frozen” ride. According to Blake, he’d spent the hours away drinking while looking for her.
Some in the Facebook group were quick to offer advice on what to do in the future – namely, have a designated meeting place in case of dead cell phones or other circumstances.
So, remember your handy tips on going to a theme park: make sure your cell phone is charged, have a designated meeting spot, and under no circumstances try to get me on a rollercoaster. Nope. I’ll meet you at the designated spot. Maybe with a cookie.
