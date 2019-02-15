SEBRING — Two boaters were lost overnight in a canal near State Road 66 on Tuesday, but they were found in the early morning hours on Wednesday by local law enforcement agencies.
Jacqueline Graham, 56, and Jacob Graham, 26, went fishing on a canal around 1 p.m. Tuesday. When the mother and son did not return by 9:31 p.m., another son, Zachary Graham, reported the pair as missing.
Zachary Graham made the initial report with Central Dispatch. A Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputy made contact with him by phone. The deputy was told the pair had left their home and went fishing in the area of State Road 66 near South George Boulevard.
The last contact Zachary Graham had made with his mother and brother was at 7 p.m. via cell phone. The two were paddling back in the boat. Zachary Graham believed “they had departed from the canal located on SR 66 near S. George Blvd,” the report states. He also told the deputy they only had paddles, and he did not think they could swim.
The boat had “previously been damaged and there was a risk of it sinking,” the report states. Less than an hour after the pair was reported missing, deputies went to the last location the pair had been seen. Two deputies noticed a trailer off of the side of the road near a canal, authorities say.
Deputies walked along the canal in an attempt to locate the mother and son, but they were unable to see them or their boat. Other deputies began arriving on scene to assist with the case.
Every boat ramp in the area was checked, but deputies could not find Jacob and Jacqueline Graham. Deputies attempted to ping their cell phones to determine their location. However, “both pings concluded with negative results in providing any accurate locations to search,” authorities say.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit responded to the scene to help locate the missing mother and son.
Both adults were listed as missing, and the search continued into the early morning hours. At 2:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, both adults were found in the boat paddling in the canal near the trailer.
Jacqueline and Jacob Graham were treated by Emergency Medical Services for dehydration. Zachary Graham was told that his mother and brother had been found, and he told deputies he would recover the boat.
