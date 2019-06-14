I knew I had to be lost.
While driving down a county road with nothing but a blur of trees moving by me at 65 mph, I thought about the moment I decided to come to Sebring.
Up until then, I’d been many things — a former military police enlistee, a book and magazine writer, a single mother, a former crime reporter, a five-year cancer survivor and perpetual cancer patient.
For the past 10 years, I’ve written technical books and manuals, and published with a host of publications — I obtained a little money in the bank. I had a nice condo and even a Lexus SUV of which I was wildly proud. My daughter and I used to walk around it smiling and taking pictures. I’d struggled financially for some 15 years while attending college off-and-on and had so many clunkers up until then, it was nice to know I’d eventually get to where I was going every morning — nice cars are wonderful that way.
When I got ill the first time, I lost it all and the medical bills ripped everything away — the bank took the condo, the car was repossessed and such. It was difficult explaining to my daughter why I had no hair from chemo, why my chest was gone, why we had to move, and why we had to constantly Uber with everything we owned because our car was gone. We regrouped, I got another job; got another condo in Jacksonville; got another nice car; I lost it all again when the cancer came back a second time — Uber was our best friend for awhile again.
After multiple treatments, surgeries and reconstructions, and more pain than anyone has a right to, the psychological toll did its worst. I found myself deeply intraspect about how I’ve spent my years and how I’ll spend the remaining years I have left. It seemed I was a little more lost than I’d ever anticipated.
No one in the corporate world seemed to want me anymore, but I was never really happy anyway. For years, I went to work everyday with this sick, sinking, angry feeling in the pit of my stomach that something was staunchly wrong — paralyzed, it was like I didn’t belong and there was nowhere for me either. My son often jokes with me that’s why I got cancer in the first place. He says I should have stayed a reporter instead of living in the business sphere so long.
So, there was, in fact, something wrong and I wasn’t paying attention; I decided I needed a change.
Flash forward: [Highlands News-Sun Executive Editor] Romona Washington asked if I wanted to write for her area newspaper. So, I came to interview. We had lunch and talked and after the hiring process, I got the job.
Now I’m here.
I didn’t know what to expect after I arrived. Sebring seemed like an average, small Florida town. It wasn’t until I stopped at a local diner that I discovered what I was in for; people here like to talk. At a gas station, I got wrapped up in a conversation with this Indian guy (at least I think he was Indian) who tried to teach me how to pronounce words in his language. I was terribly bad at it. As I was struggling to pronounce words for “please” and “thank you” with an oversized Sunny D in my hand, I noticed other local residents gathered behind me silently mouthing the words, too. It was astonishing to see and kind of awesome, too.
Most recently coming from a corporate and military contracts background, my years were laced in secrecy — people didn’t talk, they didn’t share or care; everyone made a pretense at falsehood and every daily inclination was steeped in selfishness. It seemed entirely normal, but I always knew I was equally guilty of the poisonous self-worship, too and never did anything about it. Every motivation I’d had up until then was simply for myself, i.e., I wanted money, I wanted control, I wanted a Lexus, etc. I told myself everything I did was for my kids and whatnot, but it wasn’t the truth.
I’ve resigned myself to work here under the premise there is something more important than a stinkin’ Lexus, and more important than a condo. I want my daughter to see it and feel that before my time runs out. She’s now a writer, too.
I don’t know what’ll happen. I don’t know how my experience here will play out. I just know I’d like to do well.
I’d also like to hear from others lost in Sebring like me.
Lea Leonard is a staff writer with the Highlands News-Sun. Contact her via email at lea.leonard@highlandsnewssun.com
