March 12th had VFW 4300 win its 14th game in a row with a 22-9 decision over Blazing Irrigation.
Frank (lamps) Lantz had 4 straight hits, Dale Baucom, Don Lariviere, Lee Sonnenberg (double) and Ted (Pancho) Navarro 3 hits each, with Ted making the defensive play of the day with a stab of a hard liner down the third-base line that he speared. Norm Grubbs had 5 RBIs with a home run and double. John Kloet was the winning pitcher.
Blazing was led by the longest home run of the season by Hall of Famer Dave Reed with a mammoth drive over the right-centerfield fence and over the drive way into the parking lot. Todd Martin had a perfect day with 3 hits and a walk. Sam Crouse and Moe Pier with 3 hits each.
On the other diamond, Am-Vets had its hands full with Buttonwood Bay but came away with a 20-13 win. Big day from Ken (gentle giant) Elston and manager Brian Pluta with both hitters having 5 hits. J.C. (choo choo) Brown, Les (Preacher) Osbeck and Larry Oser all with 4 hits. Despite 8 walks by Brian Pluta, Les Osbeck came in to get the save for Am-Vets with clutch pitching to save the win.
Buttonwood Bay’s Jim Munroe (double) had 3 hits, Fred Boyd, Jim Noviss (double) Ed Rohrbacker and Rick Van (Dutch) Curen all with 2 hits.
March 14th had VFW 4300 winning the championship of the over 70 league with its 15th win in a row (they lost the first game by one run) in a hard-fought 11-6 win over Alan-Jay (12-4).
Chuck Detore with his 4th win of the year a fantastic pitching performance. He also added a perfect day at the plate with 4 hits. Norm Grubbs, Frank Lantz had 3 hits and David LaHue with 2 clutch hits.
Alan-Jay had a big day from manager Bill Destefano with 4 hits (triple), John Miller and Orlando (Mr.Magic) Hernandez had 3 hits apiece.
The other diamond had Blazing Irrigation(6-10) edging short handed Am-Vets (7-9) 21-15. Blazing was led by Bill Todd with 5 hits (2 doubles), Todd Martin had 4 hits with 2 triples and a double for the speedy outfielder. Fill in Bob (jetman) Richards chipped in with 4 hits.
Am-Vets J.C. (choo choo) Brown, Larry Oser and Tom (Long Island) McNally had 3 hits. McNally had a home run. Ken (gentelman) Elston added 4 hits to the losing cause. Dan Webb pitched brilliantly in a losing cause.
Come out to the Highland Sports Complex as the season winds down. Games are Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.
