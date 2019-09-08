SEBRING — Jinece Elizabeth Loughry, 66, has gone back to the Highlands County Jail.
On Thursday, she accepted a plea agreement with the State Attorney’s Office, pleaded no contest to four of the 24 felony charges against her, was found guilty, and will now spend two years in jail and two more after that on probation for four counts of animal cruelty that caused pain, suffering and death.
Her case started with an arrest on Jan. 3 on 72 charges of felony animal cruelty. Her house at 1367 Memorial Drive in Avon Park had numerous dogs, cats and other animals roaming free or penned in stacked cages, urinating and defecating on those below them.
Of those 72, deputies found 23 had died. Another died despite volunteers’ attempts to care for them while deputies investigated the scene.
The animals that lived turned out to be in relative good health. In March, the State Attorney’s Office reduced her case to 24 counts, to reflect those that died.
Her case had several continued hearings, with a couple of plea offers presented to her in mid-August — both of them for at least two years in jail.
As a condition of her probation, along with fines and costs in excess of $2,000, Loughry must also undergo mental health treatment within 100 days of registering for probation and complete that treatment within 18 months.
She may not possess any animals, according to court documents.
Documents do not specify if she would be allowed to possess animals in the future if she successfully completes treatment and other probationary requirements.
Among letters to Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada was a letter from Loughry’s 94-year-old mother Margery Hoch, who said Loughry moved to Florida from Pennsylvania, where she was also accused of animal hoarding, but wasn’t charged.
She called Loughry a “big animal lover” who had something “wrong in her brain” in regard to distinguishing helping from hoarding.
Hoch also outlined how, after her own husband’s death, she had Loughry help manage her finances and help her around the house. Loughry moved in and brought animals with her.
Because of surgery, Hoch wrote, she couldn’t smell the urine in in her house, “but there were times I could taste it.”
Hoch became afraid to open the door or get the mail in daylight because dogs barking would alert neighbors to the situation.
Once deputies raided Loughry’s house, and Hoch’s minister took her to get cleaned up, her son from Tennessee drove down to take her to live with his family.
It was then Hoch learned Loughry had spent $1,500-$3,000 per month from her Florida and Pennsylvania bank accounts, leaving her with the $2 and change she had in her wallet.
“I feel Jinece needs to be punished, but I also feel she needs mental help,” Hoch wrote. “Can you please see to it she gets this help if/when she is returned to jail? I realize the money is gone, but this is no way to treat your mother!”
