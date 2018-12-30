Americans love for the people of our planet. How many lives have to be given to prove our love for the people of our planet?
We wish freedom for the entire world. We have fought two world wars and millions have given their lives for world freedom, where everyone is equal under the laws of all mankind. Nothing could be framed as a law of all nations more fitting than the 10 Commandments.
We wish for the sovereignty of all nations and equality for everyone.
In the second world war, we saved Russia from Germany. We saved China from Japan. We saved France and Europe and Asia. Then we rebuilt the entire known world.
We cannot nor would we want to change your governments. That is up to the people of those nations.
The change of laws for every nation can only come about by the will of the people. No government is stronger than the will of their people.
The coming to America will not change the laws of your nation. If you want freedom you have to demand change. No nation's government is stronger than the will of that nation's people. Freedom is not without cost.
America has to fight every day and millions die every year in our fight for freedom and the equal rights of all men.
To the people of the world this Christmas, my wish for you is freedom, love and the will to fight for human rights where all men are equal under the law.
God bless the world.
Billie E. Jewett
Sebring
