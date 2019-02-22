Roger Stone, who was an adviser to many presidents including Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, stated, “Hate is a stronger emotion than love.” Roger Stone believes he is right, but he is mistaken.
There are two different kinds of love: receiving love and giving love. Giving love involves having compassion for everyone, including unborn generations of the human race who will be dependent upon our world for their existence. People in the act of giving love with compassion receive love.
If our society and religious communities could convince people to give love with compassion to everyone, our world would have no wars or abortions. Our world itself would be saved from destruction and preserved for future generations.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.