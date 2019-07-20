As a World War II overseas veteran, I remember well a very popular song in the ‘40s, “Love America or Leave It Alone.” Things have not changed so much. Material wise, yes, but human wise, no.

Trump said he would drain the swamp and this is a high part of the swamp. I even composed “Donald Trump’s Victory March” and “Melania’s Victory March” on YouTube under Ralph Z. Bell, and lots of other stuff and videos too.

Yep, I’m a musician too. I played the trumpet in Navy Battalion Band in boot camp and switched to violin for the Heartland Symphony Orchestra, which disbanded for lack of violins; guitar is the “in” instrument.

We have always had dissenters in America that hate America. The unjust will always be with us as will the just or righteous; striving hard to be righteous in thought and deed.

Ralph Z. Bell

Lake Placid

