As a World War II overseas veteran, I remember well a very popular song in the ‘40s, “Love America or Leave It Alone.” Things have not changed so much. Material wise, yes, but human wise, no.
Trump said he would drain the swamp and this is a high part of the swamp. I even composed “Donald Trump’s Victory March” and “Melania’s Victory March” on YouTube under Ralph Z. Bell, and lots of other stuff and videos too.
Yep, I’m a musician too. I played the trumpet in Navy Battalion Band in boot camp and switched to violin for the Heartland Symphony Orchestra, which disbanded for lack of violins; guitar is the “in” instrument.
We have always had dissenters in America that hate America. The unjust will always be with us as will the just or righteous; striving hard to be righteous in thought and deed.
Ralph Z. Bell
Lake Placid
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Quit being so dramatic. There's a big difference between hating America and calling out its diseased government. The country is beautiful with much to offer. Its government and leader are comprised of self serving genetic defects. You don't have to hate the country and its good people to see that.
What is needed is to call out and remove the diseased loons on the left before they destroy the greatest nation on Earth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.