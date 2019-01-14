The golfers at Lake June West were in action with the Men’s League on Dec. 29: 1st Place Team with a 40 was Larry Heath, Gene Ray, Dennis Mathew, Jack Lorenz and Jack Clegg; 2nd Place team with a 40 was Ron Cobert, Pete Otway, Bob Knishka, Al Welsh.
Closest to Pin on hole No. 2 was Pete Otway at 8’ 2” and Ron Cobert on No. 4 at 9’ 8”.
Dec. 27 was a Mixed Scramble: 1st Place Team with a 53 was Larry and Chris Heath, Mary McNamee, Lynn Husen and Norm Grubbs; 2nd Place with a 58 was Elaine Orr, Betty Bevard, Jacob Gauf, Sandy Page and Richard Hickock; 3rd Place with a 60 was Bob and Verna Knishka, Jack Clegg, Helene Millon and Margaret Schultz.
Closest to Pin on hole No. 2 was Norm Grubbs at 25’ 11.”
In the Jan. 7, Ladies League: 1st Place Team with a 35 was Barb Sydenstricer, Joyce Swartz, Margaret Schultz and Alyce Martin; 2nd Place with a 38 was Lynn Hussen, JoAnn McGill, Sandy Page and Carol Gobel; 3rd Place with a 39 was Kim Fiers, Kan Kalusmiak, Anne Hall and Lynn Mahuta; 4th Place with a 43 was Helene Mellon, Panda Burton and Doris Weeks.
Closest to Pin on No. 2 was Kay Kalusmiak at 20 feet, Barb Sydenstricker on No. 4 at 31’ 2” and Kim Fiers on No. 8 at 7’ 5.”
In the Jan. 9, Men’s League: 1st Place Team with a 41 was Tim Caskanette, John Sonafrank, Hank Hussen and Bob Knishka; 2nd Place with a 41 was Claude Cash, Sonny Shelton, Kirtis Calvery, Al Welch and Harold Johansson; 3rd Place with a 43 was Mike Rogers, George Hay, Jack Lorenz, Denny Mathew and Bill Fowler; 4th Place with a 47 was Ron Cobert, Gene Ray, Bill Connolly, Larry Heath and Tom Molloy.
Closest to Pin on No. 2 was Tim Caskanette at 3’ 7”,and Mike Rogers on No. 4 at 5’ 10” and Bill Connolly on No. 8 at 6’ 6.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.