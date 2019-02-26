The golfers were busy at Lake June West. In the Feb. 18 — Ladies League: 1st Place Team, 35, Lynn Husen, Annie Hall, Debbie Craig; 2nd Place, 37, Kim Fiers, JoAnn McGill, Panda Burton, Elaine Orr; 3rd Place, 39, Barb Kannheiser, Helene Mellon, Joyce Swartz, Doris Weeks.
Closest to Pin, # 2, Barb Sydenstricker, 2’ 9”, # 4, Panda Burton, 3’ 4”, # 8, Baarb Kannheiser, 16’ 5”.
In the Feb. 21 — Mixed Scramble: 1st Place Team, 53, Tony Notaro, JoAnn McGill, Lynn Husen, Sandy Page; 2nd Place, 53, Bob & Verna Knishka, Panda Burton, Kim Fiers; 3rd Place, 56, Mike Rogers, Mary McNamee, Dick Adams,
Margaret Schultz. Closest to Pin, # 4, Dick Adams, 18’ 2”, # 8, JoAnn McGill, 5’ 3”.
In the Feb., 11 — Ladies League: 1st Place Team, 32, Kim Fiers, Joyce Swartz, Margaret Schultz, Debra Craig; 2nd Place, 33, Barb Sydenstricker, JoAnn McGill, Verna Knishka, Carol Gobel; 3rd Place, 35, Helene Mellon, Lynn Mahurda, Sandy Page; 4th Place, 39, Lymm Husen, Annie Hall, Vickie Mechllng, Doris Weeks. Closest to Pin, # 2, Joyce Swartz, 5’ 4”, # 4, Sandy Page, 15’ 9”, # 8, Joyce Swartz, 2’ 0”.
In the Feb., 14 — Mixed Scramble: 1st Place, 54, Tony Notaro, JoAnn McGill, Sandy Page; 2nd Place, 56, Mike Rogers, Bob & Verna Knishka. Closest to Pin, # 2, Sandy Page, 24’ 0”.
Golf Hammock Ladies
The GHLGA celebrated Valentine’s Day with a tournament and luncheon at the Golf Hammock Restaurant and Grill on Feb. 20. Although delayed due to the rain a week before, the ladies came to play a game for LGA Team Points.
First Place Winning Team: Jeanie Fivecoat, Betsy Wells, Hilda Waddell. Second Place Winning Team: Lorraine Friend, Shelba Fortier, Sharon Reinhold. Third Place Winning Team: Helene Tremblay, Barbara Walczak, Rosie Foote, Christiane Paradis. Fourth Place Winning Team: Sherry Kantola, Tami Dunlap, Laura Kebberly, Pat Lowe.
Most Fairways Hit: Helene Tremblay. Closest to the Pin: Shelba Fortier.
