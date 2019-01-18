SEBRING — Charlie Lowrance, current president of the Sebring City Council, is seeking re-election to the council.
The qualifying period for City Council ends today. Lowrance and Curt Ivy are the only candidates who have qualified for the two open seats as of press time.
“To me, the police and fire departments are very important to the city, because of public safety,” Lowrance said. He spent a little over 29 years with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and retired as a captain and station commander.
Lowrance has enjoyed seeing the progress that the fire department has made during the past few years. “We are now up to full staff with the fire department. Before, we were always four to five people short.”
Having a full staff helps cut down on the expense of overtime, he said. “Especially in times like a hurricane, we need all hands on deck,” Lowrance said. “In times of emergencies, it taxes the system when there is a shortage of workers.”
Lowrance has served on committees to interview and recommend several city employees, including the new fire chief and police chief. He is currently serving on the committee to find a new building official, and that process should be completed within the next few weeks.
“During the past three years, we hired a new fire chief, Robert Borders, who gets along with the public,” Lowrance said. “He has reorganized the fire department to bring it more in line with industry standards.
“Robert Borders was hired from within and that was a great boost to morale within the department,” Lowrance said. “We also hired a new police chief after Tom Dettman retired. Chief (Karl) Hoglund was also hired from within.
“Another big accomplishment was to update the sign code,” he said. “I fought hard to keep it business friendly. The Supreme Court had ruled against a lot of wording in sign code ordinances, and we had to bring them up to date.”
Lowrance said, “To do this job well, it is more than just a few meetings per month. I probably do at least a few meetings every week. I spend time researching issues before meetings,” he said.
He did extensive research on medical marijuana while the council was discussing the issue, and he found that some children, who were having 200 or more seizures a day, were able to reduce the number of seizures to two or three per day using medical marijuana. “We followed state mandates so that medical marijuana can be sold within the city limits,” he said.
“I believe in familiarizing myself with important issues before coming to informed decisions,” he said. “Depending on the issue, especially if it relates to fire, business or real estate, I have experience to draw from.
“I’m available to the public and encourage public input,” he said. “This is our city, and I try to represent all the citizens.
“Part of my past contributions to Sebring include investing in abandoned building and rehabbing them for new purposes,” he said. “This also helps the city’s tax base.” Examples of his renovations include Alligator Antiques, the Downtown Mall and Market, and the Bentz building, a strip mall on U.S. 27 South.
“A lot has happened in the past three years, and I feel privileged to be a part of it,” Lowrance said. “I’m looking forward to the future.”
Lowrance wants to come up with great ideas for the downtown area. “We need something big enough to draw other businesses to downtown, such as an outdoor amphitheater or redoing the waterfront.” A Firefighters Hall of Fame, like the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, would draw people in, he said. It would give them a reason to come to Sebring. He hopes to hear suggestions from residents about possible options.
Investing in children is important to the city’s future, he said. “I believe in the city’s support of the Boys & Girls Club,” Lowrance said. “I believe the support of the Boys & Girls Club will help the graduation rate.” This program provides educational support to students, he said.
“I believe in a balanced effort to keep taxes low and provide strong services to the people,” Lowrance said. “It’s important to keep services and infrastructure strong. We will have hurricanes and other challenges. We need to be prepared for them.”
Lowrance is a graduate of the University of Florida, and has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. In addition to his 29 years of experience with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, he has also owned several businesses. He is a member of Sebring Firemen Inc. and Grace Bible Church. On a personal note, he is engaged to Arlis Radebaugh.
