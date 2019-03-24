SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners, it turns out, were not the first local government to allow advisory board members from outside their immediate area.
According to Lake Placid Town Administrator Phil Williams, the town allowed advisory board members from outside the town limits as much as four years ago.
The town has a Local Planning Agency which examines and provides suggestions to the town council on potential new development, and a Regional Utilities Commission which provides advice to the regional utilities the town owns, Williams said Thursday via email.
About four years ago, Williams said, the town council relaxed requirements for percentages of the members who must be from within the town limits and a percentage who may be from outside the limits.
It basically allowed residents to serve on the advisory board if they also live within the town’s regional plan, which reaches beyond town limits.
The town’s ordinance now says the five-member Planning Agency members shall be residents of the town of Lake Placid or own property in the town and reside within the geographical area defined in the Lake Placid Regional Plan, Williams said.
For many years as District 4 county commissioner, Jack Richie reminded fellow commissioners that people in the Lake Placid area consider themselves residents of the town as much as people actually in the town limits. The town serves as the social and cultural center for people living in that portion of the county, including those in the unincorporated areas.
Currently, Lake Placid has an estimated population of 2,433 people, based on the 2010 U.S. Census total of $2,223.
After serving eight years, Richie lost his re-election bid last November to Arlene Tuck, Lake Placid Town Council member at the time.
To her recollection, Tuck said the town council would have changed the advisory board requirement after she retired from her job as town clerk in March 2013 and before she was elected to the council in November 2014.
Town Councilman Ray Royce recalls the town has allowed people from the greater Lake Placid area to serve on the Local Planning Agency to serve on the board for more years than that — decades, even.
All that happened several years ago, Royce said, was that the proportion of town residents to county residents got adjusted.
This past Tuesday, Tuck was the lone dissenting vote in a move by county commissioners to allow out-of-county residents the opportunity to serve on county advisory boards, if there are no in-county residents applying for a vacancy and they are otherwise eligible to serve.
Tuck argued that all advisory board members for the county should be electors of the county — registered voters, and thus residents.
Other commissioners argued for having flexibility to appoint people who are former residents still connected strongly to the county by paid or volunteer work pertinent to the advisory board in question.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.