LAKE PLACID — First responders arrived at Badcock Home Furniture &more at 594 U.S. 27 shortly after 2:30 p.m. Friday. What sounded like an explosion, according to an employee, was really a matter of water, lots of it.
“The water sprinkler system in the ceiling busted,” owner Morgan Gibbs said. “It caused the ceiling in the whole back half of the store to collapse. We are closed now but will be up and running by 8:30 Monday morning. Just in time for our Fourth of July sale.”
Gibbs said there is a slight possibility that the store will be able to reopen Saturday.
The cause of the sprinkler system malfunction is unknown.
Employees and customers were evacuated from the store, and waited outside in the shade of a tree at Heartland National Bank, which sits just north of Badcock. According to Badcock employee Olivia Barrera, all employees and customers were safe. No injuries were reported by public safety officials.
“It was a very loud noise; it did sound like it could have been an explosion,” she said.
Business operations at Heartland National Bank and South Highlands Shopping Center was unaffected. However, two entrances were blocked: one from U.S. 27 into the shared drive of Heartland National Bank and Badcock Furniture, and the Heartland Boulevard drive to the Publix parking lot.
On the scene were Lake Placid Police Department, Sun n Lakes and Lake Placid Fire Departments. Highlands County Fire Rescue and EMS.
