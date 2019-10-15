By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid boys and girls high school cross country teams held their 9th Annual Dragon 5k on Saturday. The overall female winner was Carlyn Bobo with a time of 21:59. Alexander Bogaert took the male overall title with an 18:29 time.
Coach Sean Dolan and Coach Marne Black were excited about the cooler weather and support shown by the community.
“Excited that we had 40 sponsors and 49 participants sign up for the event,” Coach Dolan said. “The participants pay for the event and our sponsors pay for our season.”
The fundraiser benefits the high school team to run their program. The cost of travel, water and Gatorade for the teams must be raised by the team. Coach Black was happy with the turnout and that the weather cooperated for the race.
In the 10-and-under division, the male winner was Caleb Meinke (52:20) and the female winner was Ellie Tunning (48:42).
The 11-15 female division saw Carlyn Bobo (21:59) win while the male winner was Rollin Sutherlin (23:10). Francesca Chillemi (23:38) took the 16-18 female division with Carney Parker (23:31) taking the male division.
The 19-29 female winner was Rosa Guzman (30:51). The male winner was Alexander Bogaert (18:29).
In the 30-39 division, Cindy Todd (34:40) was the winner for the females and Daniel Hudon (22:33) was the male winner.
Erin Holmes (30:54) was the first woman in the 40-49 division and Corry Haake (18:30) was the first male in.
For the 50-59 division, Maria Barragan (27:24) took first for the females with no males running in that age group.
The 60-69 division male winner was Kenny Vincent (44:49). No female runners participated in that age group.
In the 70+ age division, Karen Peritz (49:49) took the first place spot, and Richard Rucker (32:30) took the male first-place spot.
