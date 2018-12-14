A rectangular piece of property at 619 Hillcrest Ave. is bordered by homes on Hillcrest to the west, South Highlands Shopping Center to the east and an apartment complex to the north. Lake Placid Town Councilman Greg Sapp raised concerns about noise, but Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said the three-acre site will give fire trucks and ambulances better access to U.S. 27 than the current site on Interlake Boulevard.