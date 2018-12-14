LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid may have a fire station closer to U.S. 27 by 2020, now that the Town Council has transferred property to the county.
On a second reading Monday, the Lake Placid Town Council voted to convey property at 619 Hillcrest Ave. to Highlands County for a new local fire station, eventually to replace the existing station that is spread among three separate buildings off Interlake Boulevard. Councilman Greg Sapp had concerns, though.
Sapp said his wife’s office sits near the existing station and has had to shut down for a few moments every time an emergency vehicle leaves that facility, thanks to noise from sirens.
The new site sits just north of professional offices, just south of an apartment complex and across the street from single-family homes. Sapp worries the trucks will leave loudly at all hours, disturbing residents who, for whatever reason, were not at the public hearings to speak on the matter.
County Planner Joedene Thayer said every property owner within a 500-foot radius received notices of the hearings, but not the tenants. Sapp suggested a 1,000-foot radius would be better for future projects and hearing notices.
“It would probably prevent a lot of heartache down the road,” Sapp said.
Councilman Ray Royce pointed out that council did not direct Thayer to do that as part of her task of providing planning for the town.
Mayor John Holbrook said he was not aware of fire trucks running loud sirens until they go to the more congested intersections by U.S. 27. Bashoor, in conversation with the Highlands News-Sun, said some drivers may have used discretion, but the law is that once the lights go on, the sirens must be on, too.
Bashoor suggests that what people have probably heard as the loudest alarm on the truck is the Federal Q siren, a 15-inch diameter device mounted on the bumper and controlled by use of a pedal in the cab.
Pressed to the floor, that pedal would ramp the electronic device to “full-tilt decibels,” Bashoor said, with the intent of warning vehicles that the truck is approaching an intersection.
“While we try to be good stewards in the neighborhood,” Bashoor said, “we try to get there (to the fire) as safe as possible.”
Safety is one of the reasons for the new site. The current site – aside from having logistic issues with three separate buildings for the sleeping quarters, fire trucks and ambulances, respectively – it also sits on a side street off Interlake Boulevard between DeVane Circle and Main Avenue.
Getting out, Bashoor said, has been difficult and dangerous, with traffic crossing from downtown going west and from the nearby Lake Placid schools, heading east.
The county has chosen to close that location, to get “out of the quagmire,” Bashoor said. The property will go back to the town, and the town’s property on Hillcrest — previously planned for a new town hall — would then become a new fire station.
The station would have an entrance/exit on Hillcrest. Bashoor is in talks about a possible entrance from the shopping plaza parking lot. Those talks have not been completed.
Bashoor repeated what he has said before about the station design: An “Applebee’s” site plan of a cookie-cutter design for county fire stations with the main difference being how many bays the station would have.
The design would also incorporate “clean” and “dirty” sides of the building, keeping living and administrative rooms away from the storage of sooted bunker gear, in an effort to reduce exposure to carcinogens.
The new site would also put the Lake Placid town station farther away from the Placid Lakes station — four miles instead of 3.8 miles — which helps spread coverage better for the whole county, Bashoor said.
However, it puts the Highlands Park Fire Station at 2.9 miles away and the Sun ‘N Lakes South station at 5.5 miles away — a half mile farther that the minimum distance Bashoor wants to have between facilities.
As plans for new stations move along, Bashoor said he may look at having Station 30, down Lake Josephine Road, put at the intersection with U.S. 27, helping to fill the gap in highway coverage between DeSoto City Fire Station and Lake Placid.
