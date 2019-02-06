LAKE PLACID — The annual luncheon meeting of the Lake Placid Friends of the Library was held Monday, Jan. 28. The theme was centered around China because Feb. 5 (year of the pig) is Chinese New Year for 2019.
Janet Ripley, a well-known retired medical social worker was the featured speaker. She recently visited both mainland China as well as Hong Kong as part of a local group tour which originated in Sebring. The friends had asked that she speak to them about her impressions of the people and the place of China.
Ripley’s well thought out and articulate presentation featured informative photos and delightfully personal insights about the culture, the infrastructure and the lifestyle she observed. The luncheon itself was a Chinese buffet served at the Lake Placid Memorial Library. The library was festively decorated like a Chinese New Year celebration.
The President of the Friends, Mary Myers, was also pleased to announce to the audience that the library will soon become the final building to be decorated with a mural that will fall under the auspices of the Lake Placid Mural Society.
