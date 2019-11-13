In Highlands News-Sun Publisher Tim Smolarick’s opening sentence in his “My Impression” column titled “7 words may be battle cry” published on 10 November, he accused an elected official of baiting another elected official during a recent Town Hall meeting in Lake Placid. Wow, that’s quite a charge, particularly since the cost of the Lake Placid Police Department has been a concerning issue for more than a decade.
Debra Worley is not the only Town Council member to consider options for providing effective law enforcement in the town. Cost constraints plus public security ought to drive thoughtful and pragmatic analysis. Injecting “battle cry” emotion into what should be a serious conversation truncates discussions, resulting in inertia.
For Tim to write that Debra Worley is “using both the office she holds and less than positive tactics to even a score” diverts attention from a valid issue. Debra’s loyalty to the Town of Lake Placid and its interests are indisputable.
In referring to the various neighborhoods with HOA’s, perhaps Debra was referring to code enforcement, a function that falls under the control of the LPPD. The three neighborhoods cited have and enforce their specific Declarations of Restrictions. Florida State Statute Part II, Chapter 162 “recognizes that a law enforcement officer may be designated as a code enforcement officer,” so it’s an irrelevant or moot point in the overall discussion of costs.
Debra is smack on target to request a comparative analysis of the cost-benefit ratios between maintaining the LPPD or transitioning that role to the Highlands County Sheriff’s department. Avon Park made the transition, so a model already exists. At this point, however, the best solution is unknown and without further discussion/analysis will remain unknown. What is known is that Lake Placid taxpayers, who foot the costs of the LPPD, deserve options. An individual property owner in Lake June Pointe, for example, may pay upwards of $4,000-plus, on one homestead, in property taxes each year to the Town of Lake Placid. Large commercial establishments pay hefty taxes. For comparative purposes, the Lake Placid tax assessment against Publix is over $30,000 for 2019.
Alert: The cost of LPPD exceeds all the ad-valorem taxes the Town of Lake Placid collects in any given year. So, a comparative analysis is warranted.
The Town Council and mayor need to the address the future of law enforcement in the town and exercise their due diligence on this issue. If they develop options, voters will be given a choice. During such a process, let’s implement thoughtful and pragmatic approaches and leave emotions at the door.
Marlene Barger is a Lake Placid resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
If there are reasons to "study" LPPD by someone in charge of The Government that leads the city, surely there is a need for a "study" of The Government that knows little of what they are in charge of. Why Worley must go to outside sources for her desired support, there must be unsupported ideals/agenda that she would unpopularly force on The City of Lake Placid. It seems Worley would force her opinions on the city without discussion based on outside guidance.
You are complaining about paying higher taxes? You move into a prestigious neighborhood because you want the entire community to know how affluent you are. The city tax, according to the Mayor, has not increased in a number of years. You can always move to a city where they do not have a community infused law enforcement agency. I have lived in a number of places around the country and never have I seen a more community oriented police department.
To top that, you back a city commissioner who has publicly revealed she has a motive to dissolve the police department, yet has never actually indicated the true reason behind it. Past articles in this news paper have revealed Commissioner Worley calls upon the Sheriff's Office over her own police department, again, not giving the public a valid reason. As a commissioner of a city, a person who should be transparent in her actions and decisions, she surely lacks. She has also stated she wants this study of the LPPD to see "what they are doing" Are you kidding? What they are doing?? As a commissioner, she should have a pretty firm grasp of what each department in the city is doing. Any elected official that doesn't know what they are in charge of, or what resources are under their charge, should not be sitting in those seats. She should be ashamed of herself. In my job, educating ones self was of the highest priority. It is negligent to speak about or make decisions in matters you have no idea what you are declaring. My advice to Commissioner Worley, get educated by asking the questions directly to those who have the answers.
One last thing: You speak of saving money yet you want to spend several thousand dollars in a study? For an educated woman, you surely have disclosed your ignorance. As Mr Smolarick wrote in his editorial, If it aint broke, don't fix it. What do you hope to gain in a study? Besides spending money looking for ways to save money? You really think there is a cost savings when it comes to safety?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.