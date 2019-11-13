In Highlands News-Sun Publisher Tim Smolarick’s opening sentence in his “My Impression” column titled “7 words may be battle cry” published on 10 November, he accused an elected official of baiting another elected official during a recent Town Hall meeting in Lake Placid. Wow, that’s quite a charge, particularly since the cost of the Lake Placid Police Department has been a concerning issue for more than a decade.

Debra Worley is not the only Town Council member to consider options for providing effective law enforcement in the town. Cost constraints plus public security ought to drive thoughtful and pragmatic analysis. Injecting “battle cry” emotion into what should be a serious conversation truncates discussions, resulting in inertia.

For Tim to write that Debra Worley is “using both the office she holds and less than positive tactics to even a score” diverts attention from a valid issue. Debra’s loyalty to the Town of Lake Placid and its interests are indisputable.

In referring to the various neighborhoods with HOA’s, perhaps Debra was referring to code enforcement, a function that falls under the control of the LPPD. The three neighborhoods cited have and enforce their specific Declarations of Restrictions. Florida State Statute Part II, Chapter 162 “recognizes that a law enforcement officer may be designated as a code enforcement officer,” so it’s an irrelevant or moot point in the overall discussion of costs.

Debra is smack on target to request a comparative analysis of the cost-benefit ratios between maintaining the LPPD or transitioning that role to the Highlands County Sheriff’s department. Avon Park made the transition, so a model already exists. At this point, however, the best solution is unknown and without further discussion/analysis will remain unknown. What is known is that Lake Placid taxpayers, who foot the costs of the LPPD, deserve options. An individual property owner in Lake June Pointe, for example, may pay upwards of $4,000-plus, on one homestead, in property taxes each year to the Town of Lake Placid. Large commercial establishments pay hefty taxes. For comparative purposes, the Lake Placid tax assessment against Publix is over $30,000 for 2019.

Alert: The cost of LPPD exceeds all the ad-valorem taxes the Town of Lake Placid collects in any given year. So, a comparative analysis is warranted.

The Town Council and mayor need to the address the future of law enforcement in the town and exercise their due diligence on this issue. If they develop options, voters will be given a choice. During such a process, let’s implement thoughtful and pragmatic approaches and leave emotions at the door.

Marlene Barger is a Lake Placid resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.

