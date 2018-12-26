LAKE PLACID — A man allegedly sneaks into a garage and steals a compact sports utility vehicle while drunk.
Jayson Dan Kalinowski, also known as White Bred, White Bread and J One, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Dec. 20. Kalinowski was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling while unarmed and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
On Thursday the victim woke and looked in his garage, but his silver 2010 Nissan Rogue, worth approximately $5,000, was missing. He reported the missing vehicle to the HCSO at 7:32 a.m. and told deputies that the vehicle was in the garage on Wednesday night. He had hid a key to his vehicle in the garage, and the key was missing.
At 10:32 a.m. the victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office again and reported that he had seen his vehicle at a neighbor’s house. The suspect had reportedly taken the vehicle while he was drunk.
The deputy found the vehicle at a nearby house and Kalinowski exited the house. The vehicle was positively identified as belonging to the victim. According to the arrest report, a witness at the residence said that Kalinowski had said that a friend was lending him a vehicle and he returned about 15 minutes later with the SUV.
The key for the silver 2018 Nissan Rogue was found in Kaliowski’s left front pant’s pocket.
