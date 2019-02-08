LAKE PLACID — A driver was reportedly swerving on U.S. 27 and abruptly changing lanes when a Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop and found methamphetamine, the arrest report states.
Emilio Stephan Cardenas, 23, of Lake Placid was arrested Monday by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Cardenas was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
A Sheriff’s deputy reported seeing a car swerving within its lane on U.S. 27 North near County Road 29 in Lake Placid. The driver was abruptly changing lanes, so the deputy initiated a traffic stop, authorities say.
When the deputy ran the vehicle’s tag, it had expired in August 2016. In addition, Cardenas did not have a valid license.
At this point, the deputy asked Cardenas to step out of his vehicle. The deputy reportedly smelled a strong odor of cannabis coming from him.
Due to the odor of cannabis, the deputy searched the car and allegedly found a black scale on the driver’s side floorboard. In addition, the deputy also found a silver metal cup with a clear substance that later field-tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, the report states.
In the driver’s door, the deputy reportedly found an air chuck with remnants of a green leafy substance that field-tested positive for cannabis.
At the jail, a detention deputy found a bag with a small amount of white substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the report states.
Cardenas was also charged with the following motor vehicle citations: no motor vehicle registration, failure to provide proof of insurance, attached tag not assigned, and driving while license suspended with knowledge.
