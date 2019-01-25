LAKE PLACID — A Lake Placid man allegedly became angry and started disturbing the peace at a local residence when he was not allowed to take custody of his three children.
Robert George Brown, 32, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 20, by an officer from the Lake Placid Police Department. Brown was charged with the following:
• simple assault, intentional threat to do violence;
• trespassing;
• intimidation, threaten with death or serious bodily harm;
• resisting an officer, obstructing justice without violence;
• disturbing the peace;
• possession of a controlled substance without a prescription;
• possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana;
• possession of drug equipment;
• smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
A Lake Placid police officer responded to a call regarding a suspect who was asked to leave a residence but refused. When the officer arrived on the scene, he allegedly found Brown at the residence shouting in a violent manner.
Dispatch had reportedly told the officer that Brown was under the influence of narcotics. Brown was allegedly combative as the officer attempted to detain him and place him in the patrol car.
According to the complainants, Brown became angry when they would not allow him to take custody of his three children. The complainants told the officer that they would not allow him to take his children due to his current state [allegedly under the influence of illegal narcotics].
Brown was reportedly told to leave the house several times, but he refused to comply. Instead, he banged on the windows and took a fuse out of a complainant's car and caused it to become inoperable, the report states.
During the transport to the jail, Brown reportedly thrashed, kicked and screamed in the patrol car. Also, he told the officer that he was going to get shot one day, the report states.
Detention deputies allegedly found a syringe with an unknown red liquid inside; the liquid was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to be analyzed. The deputies also found a silver metal pipe with marijuana residue and 0.7 grams of a green, leafy substance that reportedly field-tested positive for marijuana.
