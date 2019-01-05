LAKE PLACID — A Lake Placid man reportedly drove a side-by-side recreational off-highway vehicle downtown and tried to flee from a Lake Placid police officer by turning his lights off.
Antonio Perez, 42, of Lake Placid was arrested by Lake Placid Police Monday. Perez was charged with trespassing on posted horticultural property, fleeing from a law enforcement officer, failing to register a motor vehicle, knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked, and resisting an officer without violence.
On Monday at approximately 11 p.m., Perez reportedly drove his red Honda utility side-by-side vehicle, which is not equipped for roadway use, along the shoulder of U.S. 27 and made a left onto South Main Avenue.
A Lake Placid police officer followed the vehicle and noted that he observed Perez traveling north on Spruce Street with the headlights off on the side-by-side vehicle.
According to the arrest report, Perez cut across a field heading east toward Big D’s Bar. The police officer caught up to the vehicle as it drove across U.S. 27 onto Arron Drive.
In an attempt to escape law enforcement, Perez allegedly accelerated the side-by-side utility vehicle and turned into an orange grove. The officer reportedly stopped by the suspect when Perez became stuck in a ditch.
The police officer reportedly told Perez to get out of the vehicle, but Perez attempted to elude the officer by snatching away from him and crawling across the seat of the utility vehicle. The officer gave the command to get down, but Perez did not comply until the officer pulled out his Taser, the arrest report states.
At this point, Perez obeyed the officer and was arrested; the Taser was not used on the suspect.
