LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Middle School band/orchestra and Lake Placid High School orchestra held its Winter Concert on Monday at First Presbyterian Church’s Genesis Center. Under the expert guidance of Aristides Salgueiro, students impressed friends and family with their playing, performing an assortment of Christmas music collectively, along with a number of solos.
The Lake Placid Middle School beginning band took the stage first, proving they were apt pupils, performing several numbers impressing the audience with their “Christmas Mash-Up” and solos before yielding to the beginning orchestra, who performed a ‘Christmas Sampler.’ followed by student solos.
The middle school intermediate/advanced and intermediate orchestra followed, performing several songs each.
The high school students then took the stage to close out the performance with six songs, including “The Christmas Song” and “Deck the Hall of the Mountain,” as well as an impressive variation of “Carol of the Bells,” which was their opening number.
The concert ended with Salgueiro singing and playing his violin during “Holy Night.”
