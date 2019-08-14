ATLANTA — The National Society of High School Scholars has announced Lake Placid student Zachary Floyd Mayhew has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Founder and Chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes.
Zachary is an honor student at Lake Placid High School. He has maintained a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) and has invited additional college courses at South Florida State College continuing his 4.0 GPA. His great academic achievements follow additional hard work and determination by joining the Lake Placid High JROTC program throughout his high school career.
His academics and recreational activities have honored him in receiving awards and acknowledgements such as attending and competing the Florida American Legion Boy’s State program, a program designed to bring the best in America’s future leaders. There, he was also awarded the “Gold Academic Excellence Medal.” Through hard work and determination Zachary has also been awarded from JROTC the “Citation for the Superior Junior Cadet Decoration Award,” “Academic Commitment Award” and “Excellent Staff Performance” to name a few.
Zachary is going to continue to strive for success and wants to eventually become a high school mathematics teacher at Lake Placid High. He wants to give back to the community and be a positive role model to reflect everyone who has greatly impacted him.
“On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Zachary has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” Nobel said. “Zachary is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” stated NSHSS President James W. Lewis. “We aim to help students like Zachary build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. At each step along the way — from high school to college to career — NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.