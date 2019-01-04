LAKE PLACID — A Lake Placid woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing counterfeit bills and illegal drugs.
Marvishay Akarie Tranai Sholtz, 21, of Lake Placid, was arrested Tuesday by Lake Placid Police. Sholtz was charged with possession of counterfeit bank bills, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, and possession of drug equipment.
Chief of Police James Fansler said, “We met with an agent of the Secret Service yesterday [regarding the counterfeit money]. We will be working with Secret Service agents in hopes of stopping this as quickly as possible. A few folks have already received a visit from an agent.”
A police officer stopped Sholtz on Tuesday for driving 65 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone, the arrest report states. The traffic stop occurred at 321 U.S. 27 South.
The officer noted a strong smell of cannabis and reportedly asked Sholtz to step out of the vehicle to conduct a search.
After searching the vehicle, the police officer allegedly found the following items:
• a large plastic bag with 6.5 grams of a green, leafy substance that field-tested positive for cannabis
• small plastic bags that contained 0.8 grams marijuana
• a large silver metal grinder with marijuana residue
• counterfeit money in $20 bill denominations with the same serial number
• different denominations of cash that added to a total of $270
These items were found in Sholtz’s vehicle, which was approximately 500 feet from the First Assembly of God church.
