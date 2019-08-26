LAKE PLACID — A 66-year-old Lake Placid woman was killed Saturday evening at the intersection of U.S. 27 and State Road 66 after being struck from behind by another vehicle.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol release, the victim was in the center southbound lane on U.S. in a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Christopher Clarkson, also of Lake Placid, was in the same lane and struck the Equinox from behind, pushing it forward towards the southwest corner of the intersection where the vehicle came to a rest.

The driver of the Equinox was pronounced dead at the scene and the name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Clarkson had no injuries, but a passenger in the car, Kimkia Molina, was taken to Highlands Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Both passengers in the Silverado and the driver of the Equinox were wearing safety belts. The report stated that alcohol was not a factor and the investigation was ongoing.

