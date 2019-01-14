LAKE PLACID — The fourth annual Benchwarmers Ball, which includes dinner and dancing, is being hosted by the Lake Placid Athletic Association. It will all begin at 6 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge, 200 CR 621 east.
This yearly event is one of the principal fund-raisers to support youth sports programs. It helps defray the cost of training equipment and uniforms. Funds will also go toward the completion of a sports training facility, plus scholarships.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. for social time, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. with a choice of prime-rib or stuffed chicken breast.
The new football coach for Lake Placid High School, Carl “Bubba” White, will be introduced after dinner. White spent the last two years as wide receivers coach for Carson-Newman University and also played football and ran track for Carson-Newman in his college days.
Then, from 9 p.m. until midnight, the Shannon Reed Band will be playing music you can dance to. Those wishing to attend the dance only can pay $10 at the door. Tickets for the whole evening of fun, including the delicious full course meal and the dance, are $50 per person.
The entire event is open to the public, not just Lake Placid Athletic Association members.
Call Laura Teal at 863-441-0729 for tickets or more information.
