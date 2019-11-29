LAKE PLACID — Every year, residents of Lake Placid line up from the front door of the Lake Placid Police Department on Oak Avenue, past the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce and around the block in hopes of getting a couple of toys for their children. However, this year, LPPD will not be holding its toy drive and massive toy giveaway. That does not mean the staff and officers won’t continue to reach out to families in need during the Christmas season.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler explained the Christmas Blessing campaign.
“This year we are focusing on finding up to five families in the Lake Placid community to bring a Christmas Blessing to,” Fansler said. “ With the community’s help, we will identify these families and their essential needs. Christmas is more than just toys and goodies. It is about sharing and caring and spreading the love and joy of the season.”
Fansler said a family’s needs may not be just for the kids and addressed by toys alone. Sometimes the blessing for a family could be paying the light bill or giving a meal or gas cards. The blessing could look different for any individual family.
“We are thinking outside the traditional box with this year’s endeavor,” he said. “If we learn a family needs an essential piece of furniture, I will post it and see if someone has one to give, and so on. Whatever the needs are, we will do our best to meet them. Our only regret is knowing there are going to many families we will not be able to help. That is always one of the hardest parts of helping others, you can never reach everyone in need.”
Fansler explained the change of focus and the toll the toy drive and subsequent giveaways took on the department staff and officers.
“The past few years, this endeavor has demonstrated how much love there is in this community,” Fansler said. “But toys quickly go to the wayside and are long forgotten. We want to make a larger life impact in some local families’ lives. Admittedly, the toy drive did become a huge event and overwhelmed our office and staff for a few weeks.”
Fansler is taking nominations for the families that will be on the receiving end of the blessings. He has already received a few. He asked for residents to email him at lakeplacidchief@gmail.com with a short story on why the family could use a blessing.
Proceeds from a recent concealed weapons class taught by the LPPD were used to start funding the campaign. Donations are still needed to make a significant difference in the families’ lives. Drop off donations at the station at 8 N. Oak Ave.; in the note area of checks, write “Christmas.” Fansler promised the money will only be used in the Blessing campaign. The more people give; the more lives can be touched.
“We are aiming to help five families depending on how donations go. In the event donations are a plenty, we may add a family to the list,” Fansler said. “I am thankful to work in a community that always shows in times we need them the most.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.