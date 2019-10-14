The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. — The first thing Joe Burrow did after launching the longest — and most decisive — of his three touchdown passes against Florida was embrace a pair of offensive linemen who’d kept pass rushers at bay all night.
Then the Tigers quarterback skipped toward the jubilant LSU bench area, fist-pumping all the way.
Burrow passed for 293 yards and led fifth-ranked LSU to three unanswered touchdowns after the Tigers had fallen behind early in the second half to emerge with a 42-28 victory over No. 7 Florida on Saturday night.
Facing a Florida defense that came in leading the nation in interceptions and leading the Southeastern Conference in sacks, the Tigers (6-0, 2-0 SEC) totaled 511 yards without giving up a sack or committing a turnover.
“We knew that last year they got after us up front. Our offensive line took that personally,” Burrow said, referring to a 27-19 loss to the Gators in Gainesville, Florida. “I was just so proud of those guys. There was no pressure the entire night.”
LSU coach Ed Orgeron declared that holding Florida’s defense without a sack was “the biggest stat of the night,” noting how Florida’s defensive ends had “destroyed” opposing offensive lines in previous games.
“I don’t think we were able to get pressure on him, and when we did, he did a god job of scrambling,” Florida coach Dan Mullen said.
Ja’Marr Chase had 127 yards receiving and the last of his two touchdowns was a 54-yarder to give LSU a two-score lead with 5:43 left. Justin Jefferson caught 10 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.
Burrow, meanwhile, went 21 of 24, meaning he had the same number of touchdown tosses and incomplete passes.
“Once we protect the quarterback, I feel confident in us moving the football,” Orgeron said.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 134 yards and two scores.
“Their ability to run the ball was a big difference,” Mullen said.
The Tigers still have yet to score fewer than 42 points in a game this season.
Kyle Trask was 23-of-39 passing for 310 yards and three touchdowns for Florida (6-1, 3-1), but was done in by freshman Derek Stingley Jr.’s interception in the LSU end zone in the fourth quarter, when the Gators were trying to tie the game.
“We did a pretty good job executing all night,” Mullen said. “But the margin for error in big games is really small.”
