OXFORD, Miss. — After notching a season-defining victory at Alabama last week, No. 1 LSU is looking to avoid a letdown Saturday at Mississippi.
“We know we’re going to get their best shot,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “They play great at home. It’s going to be a great crowd. It’s going to be a great challenge for our football team.”
It’s a different type of challenge than they faced last week.
After dealing with Alabama’s high-powered passing attack in a 46-41 triumph over the Crimson Tide, LSU (9-0, 5-0 SEC, No. 1 College Football Playoff) is dealing with a run-heavy Ole Miss offense commanded by fleet-footed freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.
“They’re very difficult to stop on offense,” Orgeron said. “They have an excellent running game.’’
LSU’s offense will look to continue its torrid pace that has seen quarterback Joe Burrow average 355 yards passing per game. Burrow has thrown 33 touchdowns with just four interceptions.
“That’s pretty amazing,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. “He’s a leader and very good player, and we’ll have our work cut out for us. We’ve got to find ways to slow them down and bow our neck in the red zone, try to hold them to field goals. You can’t totally shut these guys down. You try to find ways to slow them down.”
Ole Miss (4-6, 2-4) must pull the upset to maintain its slim hopes of becoming bowl eligible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.