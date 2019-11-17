SEBRING — The Sebring Breakfast Lions Club’s major fundraiser is the Mobile 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring race in March. Members volunteer by selling programs and helping with information. Lions also hand out mints at the Publix stores seeking donations. This year a flyover of Sebring and lunch is being raffled on Jan. 16. Tickets are now on sale.
All proceeds from fundraising aid local citizens suffering from vision problems. Members also do eye screenings at local preschools. If a problem is detected, the result is given to the parent for attention by an optometrist. If glasses are needed, the Lions are informed by Lion Lois Sanders, liaison with the school system. If parents cannot afford glasses for the child, the Lions will help.
Several other organizations in the Sebring area also benefit from the Lions. Many senior residents also seek help from the club if they cannot afford glasses. At a recent meeting, Dr. Luther Luck was honored for 60 years as a Lion. He has been awarded the Melvin Jones Award.
“Today we honor Dr. Luther Luck on his 60 years as a Lion,” the club said.
Luck attended Arkansas A&M, the University of Arkansas, the University of Texas and the University of Houston College of Optometry. He was a first lieutenant at Loring Air Force Base in Maine where he researched the effects of prescription eyeglasses on pilots.
Luck has been an optometrist for 58 years, practicing for 30 years in Venice, Florida before moving to Sebring where he practiced at the Sebring Walmart for 25 years before retirement. He, along with Dr. Jane Bucci, also a Lion, visited Guatemala, treating more than 900 patients. His hobbies include acting, pilot, cattle rancher, bookstore owner, real estate investor and wood working.
Luck has two daughters, Rebecca and Lucy; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Officers for the club are president, Beverly Borowski; secretary, Dennis Tully and treasurer, Mark Walczak.
Anyone interested in becoming a Lion will be welcome. The Sebring Breakfast Lions Club meets on the first and third Thursday of each month at 7 a.m. at the Havana Restaurant & Bakery, 2912 U.S. 27 North, or you can call 717-792-3185.
