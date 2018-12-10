I’m going to make you fall in love with body butters today. They are completely natural and insanely easy to make. You can add essential oils to make it smell lovely and then apply as liberally as you like without fear that your moisturizer will irritate your skin, provoke cancer, or disrupt your estrogen and thyroid hormone (termed endocrine disruption). This is a great gift for yourself or to your friends for occasions.
Let’s face it, keeping your skin glowing and supple is no easy task, which is why most people turn to lotions to hydrate the skin. It’s instantly soothing. It’s not just women who seek soft supple skin either, many men use shaving creams that dry their faces, or they have dry elbows and heels.
Don’t let the beautiful bottles trick you, there are thousands of toxins in the beauty industry and many popular lotions and creams have questionable if not serious harmful effects on your body.
Sadly, price does not dictate purity, these are found in both cheap and expensive products! For example, paraffin is a petroleum-derived compound that essentially coats your skin with a thin plastic covering. Parabens are used as preservatives but might impact your cell’s ability to divide properly and disrupt normal hormone production. Many popular expensive skin creams contain antifreeze (propylene glycol) and still others contain silicone, another compound I feel is best avoided. The worst in my opinion are the perfumes because those could expose you to a thousand different weird chemicals that are hard to unglue from your cells! My point is there are hundreds of scientific papers suggesting a correlation between cancer incidence and potent chemicals found in cosmetics, perfumes and skin care products.
Body butters can be made naturally using cold-pressed extracts of either beans, seeds, or nuts. These nourishing formulas will remain solid at room temperature, but once applied, they melt into your skin. The best body butters contain healing oils that are whipped into cream. I’m thinking of cocoa, cupuacu, almond oil, coconut oil, pumpkin seed oil and jojoba oil.
Creating homemade body butter out of these oils is actually a straightforward simple process that you can do with a friend or daughter. Obviously, you can buy nice body butters today online, and at retail boutiques.
To fully enjoy them, just dab on your fingers and rub it where you most need moisture, for example your knuckles, hands, knees or heels. You can put it all over if you want! Body butter is intended to be concentrated so a little goes a long way.
Once you experiment with making homemade body butter, you’ll never want to go back to conventional lotions. Making body butters at home is a fun way to bond with the kids and ensure purity in your skin care regimen. Sign up for my free newsletter at suzycohen.com and I’ll email you the recipes so you can make your own Whipped Pumpkin Spice Body Butter and also Jasmine Lemongrass Body Butter.
