Special to the Highlands News-Sun
This home is located at 327 Catfish Creek Road in Lake Placid, Florida (MLS 260555). It is priced at $725,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Florida Properties Group.
Drive into your private gated driveway with a very private landscaped setting. This property boasts over 4,000 living square feet and over 4,900 total square feet. Property has 113 feet of water frontage on the shores of Lake June in Winter.
Lake June is a sandy ridge bottom, spring-fed lake in the heart of Lake Placid. It is one of the county’s largest lakes with over 3,500 acres. It is popularly known for its sandbar parties, swimming, fishing, skiing and all water sports. There are several canals leading into Lake June with homes having access to the lake.
This property does not have a home owners association. The adjoining lot next to this property can also be purchased separately, giving you a half acre on desirable Lake June.
This property was built with hurricanes in mind and the safety of them. Almost like fortress type construction, yet keeping a luxurious feel. This home reminds me of the Coral Gable homes that grace Miami.
This castle of a property has a master ensuite that will satisfy all executives. The ensuite features a large master bedroom with seating area and sliding glass doors leading to the rear lanai with panoramic lakeviews. The master bath features a deep soaker tub in an atrium setting with a privacy wall and etched glass windows. Solid marble walk-in shower, handicapped accessible, water closet and double vanity with ample counter space.
The living room has large sliding glass doors that pocket over and give you access to the rear lanai. The rear lanai has hurricane impact windows across the entire back of the home and allows you safety and security, but not compromising your views.
There is a formal dining room with a fisheye panoramic window that has hurricane shutters. The kitchen is fit for any chef and has solid surface counter tops and ample space.
The den/bedroom has views of the lake and a large walk-in closet with a bathroom access for guests too. The other bedroom is large and has built-ins on the wall and its own private bathroom.
The butler’s pantry is super large and can house all of your extra supplies. The three-car garage is equipped to have air-conditioning if you choose and has tons of storage cabinets.
Walk out onto your private dock giving you direct access anytime for water fun all year round.
This property is offered through Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Florida Properties Group with Dawn Dell. You can reach Dawn at 863-381-0400 or via email at dawndell1@gmail.com. There are professional photos and a video on the property available. Contact Dawn directly to gain access.
The lot next door is listed for $239,900 and can be purchased with the home or separately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.