Recently, we discussed the topic of lying. We noted that from the beginning, lying has always been against God’s will. Whether one looks to the Old or New Testament, lying has always been wrong. We may live in a time when some people excuse lying for a variety of reasons, but God has never excused lying for any reason.
Where did lying originate? Well, the first recorded lie took place in the garden of Eden. In Genesis 2:16 & 17, God commanded the man, “From any tree of the garden you may eat freely; but from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat from it you will surely die.” However, in Genesis 3:4, the serpent (Satan) told the woman just the opposite. He said, “You surely will not die!” And, the rest is history. Adam and Eve fell for the lie, ate of the forbidden fruit, and were cast out of a paradise on earth because of their sin.
Jesus compared a group of people to Satan in John 8:44. He said, “You are of your father the devil, and you want to do the desires of your father. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth because there is no truth in him. Whenever he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own nature for he is a liar and the father of lies.” On the other hand, Paul wrote in Titus 1:2 that God “cannot lie.” So, when we lie, we are following in the footsteps of Satan, not God.
Because Satan represents the very essence of evil, he has always been at us to turn away from God and toward him. But, if we want to please God, we will seek the truth that comes only from Him and obey that truth. In 1 John 2:4 & 5, we read, “The one who says, ‘I have come to know Him,’ and does not keep His commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him; but whoever keeps His word, in him the love of God has truly been perfected. By this we know that we are in Him.” Therefore, we must do more than just tell the truth to be pleasing to God. We must also live that truth!
Finally, what are the consequences of lying? They are the same as for any sin. Revelation 21:8 reads, “But for the cowardly and unbelieving and abominable and murderers and immoral persons and sorcerers and idolaters and all liars, their part will be in the lake that burns with fire and brimstone, which is the second death.”
The choice is ours: Live the truth and live with God, or live a lie and live with Satan. When you get right down to it, it is not much of a choice, is it? So, choose now and choose well to live with God forever!
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. On the internet, go to www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.
