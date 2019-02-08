M. Ferrell Williams

Melvin Ferrell Williams, 84, of Avon Park, Florida went home to meet his Savior on Feb. 5, 2019. Ferrell was born in Hahira, Georgia to John and Lillian (Shaw) Williams on June 15, 1934. Ferrell was a 45-plus year Avon Park resident where most knew him from the Amoco station that he and his family owned and ran, or his Frito Lay route from which he retired. Ferrell was a member of First Baptist Church in Avon Park and had a great love for our Lord. He enjoyed gardening and working in his yard, was an avid sports fan and loved listening to country and gospel music.
Ferrell is survived by his wife, Mary “Elizabeth” (Crunkelton) Williams; daughters, Mary “Cathy” (Danny) Simmons and Terri (Chris) Buckalew; and 12 grandchildren that he deeply loved. Ferrell was preceded in death by two sons, Robert “Bobby” L. Williams Sr. and Ernest Williams; six brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Avon Park with Leroy Williams officiating. Internment will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.