Shirley MacLaine will receive AARP The Magazine’s 2018 Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award, the publication announced. MacLaine will be honored at the 18th annual Movies for Grownups Awards ceremony on Feb. 4 in Beverly Hills, California.
The AARP Movies for Grownups multimedia franchise was established in 2002 to celebrate and encourage filmmaking with unique appeal to movie lovers with a grownup state of mind — and recognize the inspiring artists who make them.
MacLaine’s remarkable career comprises more than 50 feature films highlighted by an Academy Award win and six nominations, seven Golden Globe Awards — including the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement — and six Emmy Award nominations. She is also an international bestselling author with 15 titles to her name.
“The award means a lot to me personally because AARP was there when I began,” said Shirley MacLaine. “Many thanks to AARP for bestowing this award.”
MacLaine will receive Movies for Grownups’ highest honor at the awards ceremony, hosted by AARP The Magazine, where 2018’s best films and filmmakers, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and more, will also receive honors.
MacLaine joins a prestigious list of previous AARP Movies for Grownups Career Achievement honorees, including Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas, Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon, Sharon Stone, Robert Redford and Robert De Niro.
“We are delighted to give this award to Shirley MacLaine, a remarkable performer and a true original, who has charmed and entertained us decade after decade,” said Myrna Blyth, Senior Vice President and Editorial Director for AARP Media.
The Movies for Grownups Awards will be broadcast for the second consecutive year on PBS. Co-produced by the Great Performances series, the Awards premiere Friday, February 15 at 9 p.m. on PBS, (check local listings), and will stream the following day on pbs.org/gperf and PBS apps.
“Great Performances has long celebrated the talents of artists from numerous disciplines,” said Great Performances Executive Producer David Horn. “By showcasing the talents of the accomplished professionals both on screen and behind the scenes in the year’s great movies, Great Performances and The Movies for Grownups Awards can shine a spotlight on important art and artists for public media audiences.”
Consumer Cellular is proud to be the presenting sponsor for the Movies for Grownups Awards. Event proceeds benefit AARP Foundation, which works to end senior poverty by building economic opportunity and social connections for vulnerable older adults in Los Angeles and across the country.
About Shirley MacLaine
She made her professional debut dancing in a Broadway revival of Oklahoma! in the 1950s. Alfred Hitchcock’s The Trouble with Harry, marked her film debut, earning her a Golden Globe Award for “New Star of the Year – Actress” in 1955. MacLaine then starred in Some Came Running (1958), which led to her first Academy award nomination and an additional Golden Globe nomination. Her career continued to flourish with Oscar nominations for her work in The Children’s Hour, The Apartment and Irma La Douce. In 1975, MacLaine received her fourth Oscar nomination, this time for Best Documentary as a producer and star of The Other Half of the Sky: A China Memoir. Two years later, she was nominated for her starring role in The Turning Point. In 1983, MacLaine won an Academy Award for her landmark performance in Terms of Endearment. She continued to receive recognition for her work and won a Golden Globe Award for her performance in Madame Sousatzka. MacLaine was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Golden Globe Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1998.
MacLaine’s additional credits include notable films such as Steel Magnolias, Postcards from the Edge, In Her Shoes, and Rumor Has It…. Television credits include the telefilms These Old Broads, Carolina and Salem Witch Trials. She also starred in the CBS miniseries The Battle of Mary Kay and in PBS’ Downton Abbey.
MacLaine also is an author of ten international bestsellers, including Sage-ing While Age-ing and the New York Times bestseller, “I’m Over All That: And Other Confessions.” Her most recent book “What If... A Lifetime of Questions, Speculations, Reasonable Guesses, and a Few Things I Know for Sure,” was featured on Oprah’s “Super Soul Sunday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.