Noel Coward wrote a song in 1931 called “Mad Dogs and Englishmen (Go Out in the Midday Sun).”
It tells how the British, in every tropical nation they ruled, refused to stay indoors or take midday naps to beat the heat, like the locals.
So, like mad-dogs, crazy and rabid, the Brits went out in the midday sun.
We’re about as bad here in Florida, aren’t we?
I know my wife and I are. With a Kindergartner in tow, we rarely get out on weekends before mid-morning, and end up running errands at noon.
This summer’s heat wave was the worst for that
Still is. Summer doesn’t end until Dec. 5, you know.
Once again, I cut grass in a sauna… with a push mower.
My push mower won’t get me a quarter of the way through before I pass out.
Then it rains.
I fought the lawn, and the lawn won.
The lawn is still winning. It looks like tropical savanna.
Don’t pet the lions.
We’ve gone to the pool for a midday swim.
We put on sunblock, especially on our son, but it all washed off.
I felt as if I’d cut grass with a sling-blade, under a broiler.
Maybe we needed SPF 175….
Our son said I looked like a “rob-stah” [lobster]. I moved as easily as one, too.
At home, we caked on moisturizer like frosting. Our son took a cool shower and said the water was “breaking my tholh-dohs [shoulders].”
We itched for three weeks; didn’t peel.
Guess we weren’t ripe yet, … or Englishmen.
I’m surprised we even made it into the water this year. The pool washed off our sunblock, the lakes have ‘gators and you can’t stay long at the beach if you want to get back by dark.
You also couldn’t swim at the beaches this year: Flesh-eating bacteria in the water and the sand.
So we didn’t go.
We may be insane, mad-dog Floridians, but we aren’t that crazy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.