SEBRING — Mae Lee’s International Deli in downtown Sebring proudly displays a mural on the side of its building depicting classic scenes showing important aspects of Sebring, including citrus, racing, bears, cattle and native wildlife.
“My husband and I talked about what we wanted for the mural,” Mae Lee Gilroy said. Gilroy and her husband, Phil Gilroy, wanted a tangible way to celebrate the re-opening of the deli after closing for six months due to damage from Hurricane Irma.
They had always wanted to do a mural, and with all the new furnishings in the restaurant, it was the right time, Mae Lee Gilroy said.
Mae Lee Gilroy applied for a facade grant from the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency. Facade grants help home owners and businesses improve the exterior appearance of their buildings. The CRA approved the facade grant for $3,461.25, approximately half of the cost of the mural.
After applying for a grant and being approved, applicants must pay for the costs upfront and be reimbursed later.
“The CRA provided a façade grant to provide financial assistance for the mural at Mae Lee Deli,” CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said. “The CRA was excited to support our long-standing downtown merchant and play a part in providing a new art feature to continue our downtown revitalization efforts.”
Since Mae Lee Gilroy works at Sebring High School as a culinary teacher, in addition to owning the deli, and her children graduated from that high school, she wanted someone from SHS to paint the mural. She talked with Steve VanDam, the art teacher at SHS, and he suggested Shonda and Kyla Hardy, graduates of SHS and freshman at Florida School of the Arts in Palatka.
“We spent three weeks painting the mural at Mae Lee’s Deli while standing on scaffolding and scrambling for shade beneath our beach umbrellas,” Shonda Hardy said. “It was worth battling the sun and heat to see the finished mural.
“Mae Lee approached us with the idea of having a mural painted on her building to liven the wall up, and I was excited to bring new murals to the Sebring downtown area,” Shonda Hardy said. “I have always loved looking at the murals and hoped someone would create a new one. I had no clue it would me my sister Kyla and I.
“We have done a few other murals, one overseeing a wall at Lake Placid High School and another covering two walls at The Good Spirits in Okeechobee,” Shonda Hardy said.
“We do these murals to build our skills in art while also help paying for our classes at Florida School of the Arts. It is a two-year school where we are working on our AA and AS degree in studio art to move on to a larger college or university. I wish to work in illustration, and Kyla plans on transitioning into special effects makeup in films.”
