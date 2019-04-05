Every year, Forbes magazine devotes one complete issue to publicly recognizing America's 400 wealthiest people. This issue spreads like wildfire through all media outlets and great attention is given if and when someone new tops the list. This person is no doubt the wealthiest, but is he the richest?
The definition of rich is the same as wealthy, but with two distinct differences. It also requires that a person must be "of high quality" and "magnificently impressive." Is the wealthiest man the richest?
The employees of the wealthiest person are the ones that have made him his money and America has provided the place for it to be accomplished. Accordingly, we suggest to Forbes that any one who wishes to be considered for their famous issue submit, in addition to their list of assets, a copy of their wage and benefits package for middle and lower tier employees, reasonable details of their work environment, and provide copies of all of their tax returns.
With that additional information they can also recognize the richest person.
Then for those of us that think the wealthiest would not be the wealthiest without great employees and a great country, we would have our hero, who takes great care of his employees and pays the most income tax of anybody. That is the wealthiest person of high quality and magnificently impressive.
Matt Mays
Sebring
